Nasdaq Selected for Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 4th Consecutive Year

For the fourth consecutive year, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the most prestigious corporate sustainability ranking efforts, selected Nasdaq as a North American index component. Nasdaq maintained its industry leadership as the only stock exchange operator chosen for inclusion in the North America index this year.

The company’s scorecard demonstrates industry-leading practices in a range of categories including sustainable finance products and services, governance, data privacy protection, information security and cybersecurity. The DJSI also recognized Nasdaq for its numerous sustainability efforts, such as the global rollout of company’s ESG Reporting Guide, the launch of the Nasdaq Center for Corporate Governance, formally endorsing the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), and earning a perfect score on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) concerning corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Nasdaq’s ESG efforts include an ESG Data Portal for issuers and investors, one of the world’s most active markets for sustainable bonds and ESG indexes and derivatives products that help investors better manage their ESG strategies.

Nasdaq demonstrates its commitment to ESG by participating in the DJSI process. Recognition like this enables us to connect with key stakeholders in a meaningful way. We work with our listed companies and corporate clients to find similarly beneficial engagement channels in their pursuit of more transparent and sustainable business practices. Evan Harvey, Global Head of Sustainability at Nasdaq

