Nasdaq sees 2024 non-GAAP tax rate 23.5%-24.5%

The company is updating its 2024 non-GAAP operating expense guidance to a range of $2,150 million to $2,180 million, and is updating its 2024 non-GAAP tax rate guidance to be in the range of 23.5% to 24.5%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on NDAQ:
- NDAQ Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, October 21 – October 25, 2024
- The Week That Was, The Week Ahead: Macro & Markets, October 20, 2024
- 3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, October 21–25, 2024
- Nasdaq price target raised to $92 from $85 at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.