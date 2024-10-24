Nasdaq sees 2024 non-GAAP tax rate 23.5%-24.5%

The company is updating its 2024 non-GAAP operating expense guidance to a range of $2,150 million to $2,180 million, and is updating its 2024 non-GAAP tax rate guidance to be in the range of 23.5% to 24.5%.

