Markets
SPX

Nasdaq Secures Fifth-Straight Weekly Win

February 03, 2023 — 04:29 pm EST

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

A strong jobs report once more sparked fears that the Federal Reserve may continue hiking interest rates. The anxiety sent the broader market lower for the day, though the Nasdaq and S& 500 Index both logged strong weekly wins -- the former its fifth straight thanks to an upbeat round of Big Tech earnings. The Dow, meanwhile, closed the week with a marginal loss.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • 'FAANG' stocks to buy and sell this month.
  • How did options traders play the Big Tech earnings reports today?
  • Plus, the best and worst stocks to own in February; revisiting the January Barometer.

closing summary feb3

nyse nasdaq feb3

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Southwest Airlines' (LUV) COO will answer a Senate panel's questions next Thursday, after the company's catastrophic holiday meltdown. (CNBC)
  2. Here's what to expect after public-health emergencies addressing Covid-19 end on May. (MarketWatch
  3. The 25 best stocks to own this month.
  4. Avoid this beverage stock in February.
  5. Catching up on the January Barometer.

Earnings Feb3
UVOL Feb3

Gold, Oil Turn in Weekly Losses

Oil futures slid once again Friday, and logged a modest weekly loss. For the session, March-dated crude fell $2.49, or 3.3%, to settle at $73.39 per barrel, and turned in a 7.9% loss on the week.

Gold prices breached the psychologically significant 1,900 level Friday, after a better-than-expected monthly jobs report boosted Treasury yields and strengthened the U.S. dollar. April-dated gold lost $54.20, or 2.8%, to settle at $1,876.60 per ounce for the day -- their lowest level since Jan. 10. On the week, the safe-haven asset lost 2.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.