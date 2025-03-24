Nasdaq Scheduled to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on April 24, 2025

Nasdaq will announce Q1 2025 financial results on April 24, 2025, with a webcast for investors.

Nasdaq has announced its first quarter 2025 financial results will be revealed on April 24, 2025, at 8:00 AM Eastern, led by its CEO, CFO, and senior management team. Following a presentation of the results, management will be available for a question-and-answer session for the investment community. The financial results and presentation will be accessible on Nasdaq's Investor Relations website the same day at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

$NDAQ Insider Trading Activity

$NDAQ insiders have traded $NDAQ stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NDAQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY J PETERSON (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,518 shares for an estimated $3,328,981 .

. JEREMY SKULE (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 36,149 shares for an estimated $2,862,431 .

. PC NELSON GRIGGS (President, Capital Access Plat) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,742 shares for an estimated $2,001,146 .

. COHEN TAL (President, Market Platforms) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,839 shares for an estimated $1,556,632 .

. SARAH YOUNGWOOD (Executive Vice President) sold 14,959 shares for an estimated $1,102,179

BRYAN EVERARD SMITH (Executive Vice President) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $285,460

ALFRED W ZOLLAR purchased 2,542 shares for an estimated $203,970

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NDAQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 442 institutional investors add shares of $NDAQ stock to their portfolio, and 374 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NDAQ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NDAQ in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/14/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/08/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/07/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/03/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 09/26/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NDAQ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NDAQ forecast page.

$NDAQ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NDAQ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NDAQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick O'Shaughnessy from Raymond James set a target price of $84.0 on 01/09/2025

on 01/09/2025 Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $88.0 on 09/26/2024

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its first quarter 2025 financial results announcement.











Nasdaq's CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team























Review Nasdaq's first quarter 2025 financial results























Thursday, April 24, 2025













Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern













Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.





Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence.



LinkedIn



, on X



@Nasdaq



, or at



www.nasdaq.com



.







