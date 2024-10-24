Nasdaq says ‘continues progress’ on 2024 strategic priorities

The company said, “Nasdaq (NDAQ) continued its progress on its 2024 strategic priorities – Integrate, Innovate, Accelerate – positioning the company to capitalize on opportunities for sustainable, scalable, and resilient growth. Integrate – Since the acquisition of Adenza nearly a year-ago, Nasdaq has actioned more than 80% of its net expense synergy target and continues to delever ahead of plan. Innovate – Nasdaq reached new milestones in deploying AI tools and products including the launch of an internal Generative AI platform with custom-built efficiency tools and completed the rollout of AI copilot tools to all of its developers. Calypso also announced an AI-based solution for X-Value Adjustments with up to 100 times faster processing speeds that improves the efficiency of risk calculations for banks, insurers, and other financial institutions. Beyond Nasdaq’s AI innovations, Market Services migrated Nasdaq International Securities Exchange to its next-generation derivatives platform, Fusion. Four of Nasdaq’s U.S. markets and one European equity derivatives market are operating on this platform which provides enhanced performance, including lower latency, higher throughput, and increased productivity. Accelerate – We continue to make progress on our One Nasdaq strategy driving two cross-sells across the Financial Technology division in the quarter. The percentage of cross-sell opportunities in the division’s pipeline is over 10% and Nasdaq remains on track to exceed $100 million in cross-sells by the end of 2027.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NDAQ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.