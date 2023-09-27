News & Insights

Markets

Nasdaq Rises Alongside Outperforming Energy Stocks

September 27, 2023 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The Dow turned in its sixth loss in seven sessions amid higher Treasury yields, with the 10-year note hitting a 15-year peak earlier in the session. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq turned in a healthy win, as energy equities outperformed amid higher oil prices.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Cruise giant could succumb to technical pressure.
  • Don't bet on XPO stock just yet.
  • Plus, flashing bear signal; EV firm's upgrade; and Costco's earnings.

closing summary sep27

nyse nasdaq sep27

5 Things to Know Today

  1. U.S. health care providers wrote more than 9 million prescriptions for obesity drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy in the last quarter of 2022. (CNBC)
  2. Meta Platforms (META) just revealed what it claims as the first mainstream mixed-reality headset. (MarketWatch)
  3. History says there's reason for concern ahead.
  4. EV charging firm earns an upgrade.
  5. Unpacking Costco's quarterly report.

Earnings Sep27

uvol sep27

Oil Prices Hit 2023 High as Gold Falls to Multi-Month Low

Oil futures climbed back towards $100 per barrel, after a drop in U.S. crude supplies last week. Crude for November delivery added $3.29, or 3.6%, to settle at $93.68 per barrel -- its highest level of the year.

The greenback's surge pressured gold futures lower, with December-dated gold losing $28.90, or 1.5% to close at $1,890.90 an ounce on the day. That marked its lowest close since March 10, and its biggest one-day percentage loss since April.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.