Nasdaq Rises Alongside Outperforming Energy Stocks

The Dow turned in its sixth loss in seven sessions amid higher Treasury yields, with the 10-year note hitting a 15-year peak earlier in the session. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq turned in a healthy win, as energy equities outperformed amid higher oil prices.

5 Things to Know Today

U.S. health care providers wrote more than 9 million prescriptions for obesity drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy in the last quarter of 2022. (CNBC) Meta Platforms (META) just revealed what it claims as the first mainstream mixed-reality headset. (MarketWatch) History says there's reason for concern ahead. EV charging firm earns an upgrade. Unpacking Costco's quarterly report.

Oil Prices Hit 2023 High as Gold Falls to Multi-Month Low

Oil futures climbed back towards $100 per barrel, after a drop in U.S. crude supplies last week. Crude for November delivery added $3.29, or 3.6%, to settle at $93.68 per barrel -- its highest level of the year.

The greenback's surge pressured gold futures lower, with December-dated gold losing $28.90, or 1.5% to close at $1,890.90 an ounce on the day. That marked its lowest close since March 10, and its biggest one-day percentage loss since April.

