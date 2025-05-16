Nasdaq Resumes Trading for Damon Inc. (DMN) on May 19, 2025

Nasdaq announces trading will resume for Damon Inc. on May 19, 2025, after a trading halt on April 29.

Quiver AI Summary

Nasdaq announced that trading for Damon Inc. (DMN) will resume at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 19, 2025, following a halt on April 29, 2025. Investors seeking more information about the company can either contact Damon Inc. directly or look up the company using InfoQuotes on the Nasdaq website. Additional details about the stock market can be found on Nasdaq's official website.

Potential Positives

The resumption of trading for Damon Inc. indicates potential recovery and renewed investor confidence after a trading halt, which is usually viewed positively in the market.

The scheduled time for trading resumption provides clarity and allows investors to plan their actions accordingly.

Potential Negatives

Trading in Damon Inc.'s stock was halted for nearly three weeks, which may indicate significant issues or concerns related to the company that prompted the halt.



No specific reasons for the trading halt were provided, leading to uncertainty among investors and stakeholders about the company's current status or financial health.



The press release's lack of detailed information regarding the circumstances surrounding the trading halt could erode investor confidence in Damon Inc.

FAQ

When will trading resume for Damon Inc. stock?

Trading for Damon Inc. will resume on May 19, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Why was trading for Damon Inc. halted?

The specific reason for the trading halt on April 29, 2025, is not detailed in the announcement.

How can I find more information about Damon Inc.?

Visit the Nasdaq website and look up Damon Inc. under its symbol for news and updates.

What time was the trading halt for Damon Inc. on April 29, 2025?

Trading in Damon Inc. was halted at 2:01:07 p.m. Eastern Time on April 29, 2025.

Who should I contact for media inquiries regarding Nasdaq?

For media inquiries, contact Sophia Weiss at Sophia.Weiss@nasdaq.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market



®



(Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading will resume in Damon Inc. (Nasdaq: DMN) at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 19, 2025. Trading in the company’s stock was halted on April 29, 2025 at 2:01:07 p.m. Eastern Time.





For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotes



SM



on the Nasdaq



®



Web site.





For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at





http://www.nasdaq.com







.









NDAQO







Nasdaq Media Contact:





Sophia Weiss





Sophia.Weiss@nasdaq.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.