Nasdaq Reports Strong Q3 2024 Revenue Growth

Nasdaq’s third-quarter 2024 results highlight its fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit solutions revenue growth, with a 22% year-over-year increase in net revenue, reaching $1.1 billion. The company’s financial technology sector saw a 56% rise in revenue, while index revenue grew by 26%. Despite a slight dip in GAAP diluted EPS, Nasdaq returned substantial capital to shareholders and made significant progress in deleveraging. The strategic integration of Adenza continues to bolster future growth potential.

