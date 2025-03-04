Nasdaq Reports Monthly Trading Volumes for February 2025

Nasdaq reports February 2025 trading volumes on its Investor Relations website, highlighting market activity and performance metrics.

Nasdaq announced its monthly trading volumes for February 2025, which can be accessed on its Investor Relations website. As a prominent global technology company, Nasdaq provides services to various financial institutions to enhance the functionality of capital markets. The company emphasizes its commitment to improving market liquidity, transparency, and integrity through diverse offerings, including data, analytics, and software solutions. Additionally, the release contains cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information, highlighting the potential risks and uncertainties inherent in such projections. Nasdaq advises that actual results may differ from expected outcomes due to various external factors.

Nasdaq reported monthly volumes for February 2025, indicating active engagement in trading activities.



The press release reinforces Nasdaq's position as a leading global technology company in capital markets, highlighting its diverse offerings.



Providing a link to detailed volume statistics enhances transparency and accessibility of information for investors and clients.



The mention of Nasdaq's aspiration to improve liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy aligns with positive corporate values and responsibilities.

Monthly volume data may indicate declining trading activity, which could reflect negatively on Nasdaq's market position and competitiveness.

Significant reliance on forward-looking statements raises concerns about the accuracy of the company's projected performance, impacting investor confidence.

The mention of potential litigation or regulatory investigations introduces uncertainty regarding the company's operational stability and legal exposure.

What were Nasdaq's February 2025 trading volumes?

Nasdaq reported its monthly trading volumes for February 2025 on its Investor Relations website.

Where can I find Nasdaq's trading volume data?

The trading volume data for February 2025 can be found at http://ir.nasdaq.com/financials/volume-statistics.

What services does Nasdaq provide to clients?

Nasdaq offers technology solutions, data analytics, software, and client-centric services for corporate clients and financial institutions.

How does Nasdaq ensure market transparency?

Nasdaq strives to improve liquidity, transparency, and integrity in the global economy through its diverse offerings.

Who can I contact for media inquiries about Nasdaq?

Media inquiries can be directed to Nick Jannuzzi at +1.973.760.1741 or Nicholas.Jannuzzi@Nasdaq.com.

$NDAQ Insider Trading Activity

$NDAQ insiders have traded $NDAQ stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NDAQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY J PETERSON (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,518 shares for an estimated $3,328,981 .

. JEREMY SKULE (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 36,149 shares for an estimated $2,862,431 .

. PC NELSON GRIGGS (President, Capital Access Plat) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,742 shares for an estimated $2,001,146 .

. COHEN TAL (President, Market Platforms) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,839 shares for an estimated $1,556,632 .

. JOHN ZECCA (Executive Vice President) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $791,670

BRYAN EVERARD SMITH (Executive Vice President) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $285,460

ALFRED W ZOLLAR purchased 2,542 shares for an estimated $203,970

$NDAQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 441 institutional investors add shares of $NDAQ stock to their portfolio, and 375 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported monthly volumes for February 2025 on its Investor Relations website. A data sheet showing this information can be found at:



http://ir.nasdaq.com/financials/volume-statistics





About Nasdaq







Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on



LinkedIn



, on X



@Nasdaq



, or at



www.nasdaq.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) projections relating to our future financial results, total shareholder returns, growth, trading volumes, products and services, ability to transition to new business models, taxes and achievement of synergy targets, (ii) statements about the closing or implementation dates and benefits of certain acquisitions, divestitures and other strategic, restructuring, technology, de-leveraging and capital allocation initiatives, (iii) statements about our integrations of our recent acquisitions, (iv) statements relating to any litigation or regulatory or government investigation or action to which we are or could become a party, and (v) other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq’s ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition, and other factors detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at







http://ir.nasdaq.com







and the SEC’s website at







www.sec.gov







Media Relations Contacts:







Nick Jannuzzi





+1.973.760.1741







Nicholas.Jannuzzi@Nasdaq.com







Nick Eghtessad





+1.929.996.8894







Investor Relations Contact:







Ato Garrett





+1.212.401.8737







Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.