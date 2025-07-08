Nasdaq Reports Monthly and Quarterly Volume Statistics for June 2025

Nasdaq reported June 2025 trading volumes, quarterly statistics, and financial estimates on its Investor Relations website.

Nasdaq has released its monthly and quarterly volume report for June 2025, detailing estimated revenue capture, number of listings, and index statistics. This information is accessible on their Investor Relations website. Nasdaq is a leading global technology firm that supports various financial entities in navigating the capital markets while aiming to enhance liquidity, transparency, and integrity in the economy. Alongside this announcement, Nasdaq includes a cautionary note about forward-looking statements that contains uncertainties and risks that may affect future performance, emphasizing that actual results may vary significantly from projections. Additional information can be found in their filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nasdaq reported on monthly and quarterly volumes, showcasing their trading activity and potentially signaling strong market engagement.

The press release promotes transparency and accessibility by directing stakeholders to more detailed statistical information on their Investor Relations website.

Nasdaq's position as a leading global technology company is reinforced, highlighting its role in enhancing liquidity, transparency, and integrity in financial markets.

The release emphasizes numerous risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements, which may imply underlying concerns about the company's future performance and ability to meet growth targets.



There is no specific positive performance metric mentioned for the reported monthly and quarterly data, which could raise questions regarding the company's current market position and financial health.



The cautionary note highlights that actual results could differ materially from projections and that the company is exposed to regulatory risks and competition, potentially undermining investor confidence.

What were Nasdaq's reported volumes for June 2025?

Nasdaq reported its monthly volumes for June 2025, details of which can be found on their Investor Relations website.

Where can I find Nasdaq's financial statistics?

A data sheet with Nasdaq's financial statistics is available at http://ir.nasdaq.com/financials/volume-statistics.

What types of clients does Nasdaq serve?

Nasdaq serves corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators in global capital markets.

What does Nasdaq aspire to achieve in the financial markets?

Nasdaq aims to improve liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy with its technology and services.

How can I learn more about Nasdaq's technology solutions?

Visit Nasdaq's LinkedIn, X @Nasdaq, or their website at www.nasdaq.com for more information.

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported monthly volumes for June 2025, as well as quarterly volumes, estimated revenue capture, number of listings, and index statistics for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on its Investor Relations website.





A data sheet showing this information can be found at:



http://ir.nasdaq.com/financials/volume-statistics





About Nasdaq







Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on



LinkedIn



, on X



@Nasdaq



, or at



www.nasdaq.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) projections relating to our future financial results, total shareholder returns, growth, trading volumes, products and services, ability to transition to new business models, taxes and achievement of synergy targets, (ii) statements about the closing or implementation dates and benefits of certain acquisitions, divestitures and other strategic, restructuring, technology, de-leveraging and capital allocation initiatives, (iii) statements about our integrations of our recent acquisitions, (iv) statements relating to any litigation or regulatory or government investigation or action to which we are or could become a party, and (v) other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq’s ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition, and other factors detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at







http://ir.nasdaq.com







and the SEC’s website at







www.sec.gov







Media Relations Contacts:







Nick Eghtessad





+1.929.996.8894







Nick.Eghtessad@Nasdaq.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Ato Garrett





+1.212.401.8737







Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com







