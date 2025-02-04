Nasdaq Reports January 2025 Monthly Volumes on Investor Relations Website

Nasdaq reported its January 2025 trading volumes on its Investor Relations website, detailing market activity and performance.

On February 4, 2025, Nasdaq announced its monthly trading volumes for January 2025, which can be accessed on its Investor Relations website. Nasdaq is a prominent global technology firm that provides services to various financial clients, aiming to enhance the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of capital markets. The company offers a wide range of technology solutions, including data analytics and exchange capabilities. In its communication, Nasdaq included caution regarding forward-looking statements that may involve risks and uncertainties, emphasizing that actual results could differ significantly from projections. The company encouraged readers to refer to its SEC filings for more information on potential risks and strategic initiatives. Media and investor relations contacts were also provided for further inquiries.

Nasdaq reported monthly volumes for January 2025, providing transparency and up-to-date information for investors and stakeholders.

The company highlights its role as a leading global technology firm, emphasizing its commitment to improving liquidity, transparency, and integrity in the global economy.

Nasdaq's diverse offering of services and solutions positions it well to meet the needs of corporate clients, investment managers, and other financial entities.

The press release includes a cautionary note about forward-looking statements, highlighting that there are inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections, which may raise concerns among investors.



No specific financial performance or volume figures are disclosed, which might leave stakeholders wanting more concrete data to assess the company's current standing and future outlook.



The mention of potential litigation or regulatory investigations can create apprehension about the company's legal standing and operational stability, signaling possible challenges ahead.

$NDAQ Insider Trading Activity

$NDAQ insiders have traded $NDAQ stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NDAQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY J PETERSON (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 65,462 shares for an estimated $4,679,683 .

. JEREMY SKULE (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 36,149 shares for an estimated $2,862,431 .

. PC NELSON GRIGGS (President, Capital Access Plat) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,742 shares for an estimated $2,001,146 .

. COHEN TAL (President, Market Platforms) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,884 shares for an estimated $806,651 .

. JOHN ZECCA (Executive Vice President) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $791,670

ALFRED W ZOLLAR purchased 2,542 shares for an estimated $203,970

$NDAQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 435 institutional investors add shares of $NDAQ stock to their portfolio, and 314 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported monthly volumes for January 2025 on its Investor Relations website. A data sheet showing this information can be found at:



http://ir.nasdaq.com/financials/volume-statistics





About Nasdaq







Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on



LinkedIn



, on X



@Nasdaq



, or at



www.nasdaq.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) projections relating to our future financial results, total shareholder returns, growth, trading volumes, products and services, ability to transition to new business models, taxes and achievement of synergy targets, (ii) statements about the closing or implementation dates and benefits of certain acquisitions, divestitures and other strategic, restructuring, technology, de-leveraging and capital allocation initiatives, (iii) statements about our integrations of our recent acquisitions, (iv) statements relating to any litigation or regulatory or government investigation or action to which we are or could become a party, and (v) other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq’s ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition, and other factors detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at







http://ir.nasdaq.com







and the SEC’s website at







www.sec.gov







Media Relations Contacts:







Nick Jannuzzi





+1.973.760.1741







Nicholas.Jannuzzi@Nasdaq.com







Nick Eghtessad





+1.929.996.8894







Investor Relations Contact:







Ato Garrett





+1.212.401.8737







Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com







-NDAQF-



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.