Nasdaq Reports 88%-Win Rate in U.S. Markets, Celebrates Company Milestones in First Half of 2023

Closing out the second quarter of 2023, Nasdaq has continued its commitment to creating a more inclusive economy, innovating and expanding capital access for companies and investors. In the first six months of the year, we welcomed 60 new listings, representing an 88%-win rate in the U.S. market. Alongside our success, we recognized our people and our purpose, hosted icons and innovators and celebrated the companies that make Nasdaq a leading global exchange.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) welcomed 60 new companies in the U.S. and 16 in our European markets, raising a total of $3.71 billion and 2.4 billion EUR, respectively. Our 88%-win rate in the U.S. markets extends Nasdaq’s listings leadership to 38 consecutive quarters.

Big IPOs

Nasdaq won two of the three largest operating company initial public offerings (IPOs) by proceeds raised on the markets so far this year.

Nasdaq also maintained its record as the leading U.S. exchange for healthcare, consumer and technology IPOs with win rates of 100%, 79% and 100%, respectively.

Other major listings include:

Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) is a next-generation global renewables platform that raised $252 million. The company aims to accelerate the energy transition by combining unique greenfield development activities with power production.

Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS), which raised $192 million, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Its goal is to ease the economic burden of healthcare costs resulting from hypertension.

Hesai Technology (HSAI) is a global leader in LiDAR solutions, with a focus on advanced driver assistance systems for passenger and commercial vehicles. HESAI is looking to grow its foothold in the expanding market for autonomous vehicles after raising $190 million in its trading debut.

Additionally, Roper Technologies (ROP), a diversified technology company that provides engineered products and solutions for global niche markets, announced its intention to transfer its corporate listing to Nasdaq, representing $48 billion in market cap.

Roper joined other impactful listings this year, the spin-switch listing of GE Healthcare (GEHC), bringing an approximately $19 billion listing to the market and Nextracker (NXT), a solar tracker and software solutions business that plans to grow in the sustainable technology space.

Big Names

The first half of 2023 saw many icons and innovators join Nasdaq for bell ceremonies. We collaborated with a myriad of corporates, non-profits and employee resource groups to call attention to and celebrate Black businesses, workplace gender equality and raising mental health awareness with a number of events and initiatives, such as:

Hosting New York City Mayor Eric Adams for Juneteenth

Hosting Sesame Street’s Elmo for Mental Health Awareness Month

Hosting United Nations attendees for International Women's Day

All our internal events, as well as those hosted at our headquarters, revolved around the importance of our purpose initiative to champion economic progress for all.

Anniversaries and Milestones

This year, many companies celebrated their listings anniversaries. Some of the highlights are:

Costco’s (COST) 30th Anniversary

Amgen’s (AMGN) 40th Anniversary

Intuit’s (INTU) 30th Anniversary

O’Reilly Automotive’s (ORLY) 30th Anniversary

Xcel Energy’s (XEL) 5th Anniversary

Dropbox's (DBX)5th Anniversary

WD-40'S (WDFC)50th Anniversary

In the latter half of the year, Nasdaq is poised to continue our mission, bringing more companies and more people together to build a more prosperous, inclusive economy.

“Nasdaq is committed to advocating on behalf of our issuers on current and emerging themes that are most important to them—and empowering our issuers with innovative life-cycle solutions so they can better navigate the public markets,” said Karen Snow, Global Head of Listings at Nasdaq.