Nasdaq registers record closing high

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC THAYER

February 29, 2024 — 05:19 pm EST

Written by Caroline Valetkevitch for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq .IXIC posted a record high finish on Thursday, closing above its prior record high of 16,057.44 set on Nov. 19, 2021, with the Nasdaq Composite advancing 144.18 points, or 0.90%, to 16,091.92.

Gains in technology companies such as Nvidia NVDA.O and Microsoft MSFT.O have fueled the recent rally on Wall Street amid further optimism over artificial intelligence.

Nvidia, whose stock jumped last week after the chipmaker forecast a roughly three-fold surge in first-quarter revenue on strong demand for its AI chips, was a big boost to the Nasdaq on Thursday.

