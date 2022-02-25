Nasdaq Recognized for its Commitments to Improve Racial Equity in Coqual’s Inaugural Black Equity Index

board members in a meeting one raising their hand in participation
Non-profit think tank Coqual has recognized Nasdaq in the launch of a new data measurement program for public and private companies to annually evaluate the ways they are advancing racial equity in the workplace.

Created in partnership with technology sector leaders and a consortium of chief diversity officers, Coqual unveiled the Black Equity Index (BEI) this week to give companies reliable benchmarks concerning hiring, representation, promotion, inclusion, and retention of Black professionals across the corporate sector.

Nasdaq was among a dozen public companies who participated in the launch of the BEI and was acknowledged for demonstrating its commitments to improve racial equity among its global workforce.

“We are proud to have participated in the first ever BEI as part of our continued efforts to advance a dynamic and inclusive workplace for our Black colleagues,” said Laura Agharkar, Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Culture at Nasdaq. “The ability to use the BEI to track progress across accountability, advancement, investment, sustainability, public engagement, and representation will provide us with actionable data to ensure we are building an equitable workplace community where everyone can succeed.”

In a statement, Coqual CEO, Lanaya Irvin, noted that more tools for measurement and accountability are needed to accelerate progress in diversity, equity, and inclusion. "We applaud the BEI participating companies for being bold and for demonstrating their commitment to racial equity and cultural transformation," said Irvin.

Results from the first BEI indicate that companies have introduced policies that better recognize and reward Black employees, yet many still lack programs to improve equity.

"While there are areas for companies to improve, there are many reasons to be hopeful about the potential to drive greater equity for Black professionals,” added Irvin.

The launch of the BEI gained support from a range of companies including Adobe, Amplitude, Asana, Auth0, Autodesk, Box, Credit Suisse, Culture Amp, Dropbox, GV, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Informatica, Niantic, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Robinhood Markets, Salesforce, Twilio, X, the moonshot factory, Zebra Technologies, and Zoom.

