Nasdaq Recognized as Winner of Best Proxy Statement (Large Cap) By Corporate Secretary Magazine

Nasdaq’s 2022 Proxy Statement has been recognized as Best Proxy Statement (Large Cap) at Corporate Secretary Magazine’s Corporate Governance Awards. The award panel of judges comprising global, risk and compliance professionals and the Corporate Secretary editorial team recognized companies and individuals for completeness of legal disclosures, effectiveness of communication elements, readability, timeliness of filing, visual design elements and overall layout. The award was presented to Erika Moore, Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, at an in-person ceremony last week in New York City.

“Our 2022 Proxy Statement is a testament to the high priority Nasdaq places on principled, ethical and proactive governance practices, transparent disclosures and overall Board effectiveness,” Moore said. “Driven by our purpose to champion growth and prosperity, it was important to communicate clear priorities that benefit and build trust with our employees and our shareholders. While Nasdaq is a public company, we are also a leading global stock exchange and regulator of our listed companies. We set out to use the proxy both to showcase disclosure best practices to our investors and set an example to our clients.”

Additionally, Caroline Boutwell, Global Head of Legal Entity Management at Nasdaq, was named Rising Star – awarded to the best newcomer to a governance or a compliance role – for her achievements in steering the growth and development of Nasdaq’s Legal Entity Management Program, demonstrating success in driving good governance and implementing change while making a significant contribution to the governance community at large. Caroline holds an MBA from the New England College of Business and is a current Doctoral Candidate at the Lubin School of Business with specific research encompassing board gender diversity, corporate governance, corporate social responsibility and ESG.

“I am honored to be recognized as a Rising Star at this year’s awards and grateful for Nasdaq’s support and overall commitment to advancing government excellence,” Boutwell said. “Being at a company rooted in technology with a strong focus on the future, I’m pleased to have the opportunity and support to achieve all that I set out to accomplish and look forward to continuing to deliver success in the future.”

Nasdaq Governance Solutions is a proud sponsor of the Corporate Secretary 15th Annual Corporate Governance Awards. Nasdaq Governance Solutions empowers boards and leadership teams with the tools—and the people—to navigate emerging corporate governance issues and work at peak performance. For more information about the suite that powers first-class boards, visit: nasdaq.com/solutions/governance.