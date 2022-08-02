Nasdaq Recognized as One of the ‘Best Companies for Women to Advance’ by Parity.Org

Parity.Org has named Nasdaq to its 2022 ParityLIST, released on July 29, which recognizes the company as one of the best companies for women to advance. The annual ParityLIST seeks to acknowledge organizations that are creating company cultures in which women can rise through recruiting, promotion, compensation practices, leadership representation, benefits, and policies that collectively help companies achieve gender parity.

“The pandemic created a substantial setback for female advancement in the workforce,” said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.Org founder and CEO. “But the companies that made this year’s ParityLIST not only got back on track, they sped past all expectations. I could not be happier to report that 70% of this year’s honorees have an Executive Team that is 30%+ women, 77% have a VP team that is 30%+ women, and 72% have reached pay parity!”

Nasdaq has earned this honor each year since the list was established in 2020.

“Nasdaq’s purpose is to advance economic progress for all, but there is no progress without parity,” said Bryan Smith, Chief People Officer at Nasdaq. “Our people fuel our success at Nasdaq. The strong results we have achieved in the last five years is due to our remarkable team of talented, driven, creative, and diverse individuals around the globe.”

Company policies and practices most widely adopted by the 2022 ParityLIST honorees include flexible working hours, paid sick leave for both full-time and part-time (79%) employees, and a culture of encouraging men to take their full family leave.

Mollie O’Brien, Senior Vice President of Global Rewards at Nasdaq, emphasized the importance of flexibility during a Parity.Org panel discussion earlier this year, hosted at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. “If our ‘North Star’ is that we want equitable opportunities and careers for women, you need to have great caregiving options as well as managers with a mentality that says, ‘it’s okay to be ambitious here and love the people that you love at home.”

Nasdaq-listed companies included in the 2022 list include Airbnb, Domo, Momentive.ai, Overstock.com, Pegasytems, and PepsiCo.

In addition, 91% of the honorees require recruiters to include at least one qualified woman on every candidate slate for executive positions reporting to the CEO, and virtually every company has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment while regularly communicating its gender equality values to employees.