Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks to Buy Before They Hit New All-Time Highs

Key Points

Chipmaker Nvidia is a pivotal player in AI and its growth rate continues to impress.

Microsoft is showing strength in several areas, and its stock is historically cheap.

Broadcom's custom artificial intelligence (AI) chip business is gaining momentum.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

After slumping in March, the Nasdaq Composite index has since bounced back. While it's still off its all-time highs, a further rebound could easily come if we get positive news regarding the conflict in Iran and solid quarterly results released in late April to early May.

I've got three stocks that look like solid buys before the rebound occurs, as they could easily notch new all-time highs if they can generate some momentum in the next few weeks with rock-solid earnings reports.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

My top three picks to buy as the Nasdaq starts its rebound are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). I think all these stocks could post incredible returns between now and the end of the year, and with each of them well off their all-time highs, it's the perfect time to scoop them up.

1. Nvidia

Nvidia has been a market leader since the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race kicked off in 2023. Its GPUs have emerged as the best AI training and inference units available, and it's not relaxing that lead with each new iteration on its GPU technology.

We're just now starting to get a taste of the advancements that Nvidia's Blackwell GPUs can have on the effectiveness of generative AI models, and there's another generation, Rubin, that's launching later this year that will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible.

Nvidia's growth rates are incredibly fast, despite its size. This quarter, Wall Street analysts expect 79% revenue growth. Next quarter, that number jumps to 85%. For the full year, the average analyst projects 71% revenue growth.

That's a massive projection considering that Nvidia is the world's largest company. It also showcases its dominance in the AI front and that the AI buildout is far from over. As a result, Nvidia looks like an excellent buy-and-hold candidate over the next few years, especially with its stock down around 10% from its all-time high.

2. Microsoft

Microsoft is in an even deeper sell-off than Nvidia. It's down over 30% from its all-time high, which is a rare occurrence for Microsoft. In the past decade, it has only sold off 30% or greater from its most recent all-time high once in 2023. That shows how historical this sell-off is, and there's really not a great reason to point to for its root cause.

Microsoft is still delivering monstrous growth for its size, with revenue rising 17% in its most recent quarter. Earnings were even better, with its net income rising 60% on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis and 23% on a non-GAAP basis (Microsoft's OpenAI investment is causing the massive discrepancy between the two figures).

As long as Microsoft reports similar numbers to those for its most recent quarter, I have no doubt that the stock can rocket higher following its earnings announcement.

3. Broadcom

Broadcom is the third and final stock I think investors should buy as the Nasdaq rebounds, and it doesn't get nearly the attention it deserves. Broadcom does a lot of different things as a company, but nothing is bigger than its custom AI chips business. These computing units are an alternative to Nvidia's GPUs and can offer better performance at a lower price point when the computing units are used for the workload they were designed for.

Outside of this core competency, Broadcom's chips fail against GPUs. But there are plenty of applications for these custom AI chips that will result in Broadcom's business booming over the next few years.

Broadcom expects its custom AI chip unit to deliver over $100 billion in revenue by the end of 2027. For reference, Broadcom generated $68 billion companywide over the past 12 months, and custom AI chips are still a reliably small percentage of Broadcom's total.

By the end of next year, Wall Street analysts expect Broadcom's revenue to be about $157 billion -- indicating Broadcom's revenue will more than double over a two-year time frame. That's impressive growth, and with Broadcom's stock down around 10% from its all-time high, now is the perfect time to load up on shares.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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Keithen Drury has positions in Broadcom, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.