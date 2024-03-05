Nasdaq Reaffirms Medium-term Financial Outlook

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq (NDAQ) has reaffirmed its medium-term financial outlook. The company has also reaffirmed its 2024 non-GAAP operating expense guidance and 2024 non-GAAP tax rate guidance. The company said its 2024 strategic priorities are designed to deliver performance in line with its medium-term outlook target ranges.

The company's 2024 strategic priorities are: Integrate: execute Adenza integration; Innovate: leverage technology infrastructure to drive innovation; and Accelerate: unlock the value of the divisional structure to drive incremental revenue.

Nasdaq plans to grow dividend and progressing towards an annualized payout ratio of 35% to 38% by 2027. This includes raising the 2024 quarterly dividend by $0.02 per share, to $0.24 per share, which will be reflected in the June dividend payment.

