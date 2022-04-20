Nasdaq Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11%, Plans A 3-For-1 Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) on Wednesday announced that the Board has approved an 11 percent increase in the regular quarterly dividend. The global technology company also said that it has begun seeking necessary shareholder and SEC approvals in order to execute a 3-for-1 stock split.

The quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share would be payable on June 24 to shareholders of record on June 10.

For approving the stock-split, shareholders will cast their vote at the AGM in June. Shareholders would be receiving a dividend of two shares for every share held on the record date.

The SEC's approval of the amendment is required due to Nasdaq's operation of national securities exchanges. Upon receipt of requisite approvals, the Nasdaq Board of Directors intends to declare the stock split and set a record date and distribution date for the stock dividend, which is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2022.

Shares of Nasdaq are currently trading in pre-market at $184.93, up $3.89 or 2.15 percent from the previous close.

