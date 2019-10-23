Markets
Nasdaq Q3 Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported that its net income for the third quarter of 2019 declined to $150 million or $0.90 per share, from $163 million or $0.97 per share, in the third quarter of 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the latest-quarter was $212 million or $1.27 per share, compared to $189 million or $1.13 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly net revenues rose to $632 million, from last year's $600 million, reflecting a positive $37 million, or 6%, impact from organic growth and a positive $12 million impact from the inclusion of revenues from the acquisitions of Cinnober and Quandl, partially offset by a $10 million negative impact from a divestiture and a $7 million unfavorable impact from changes in foreign exchange rates. Analysts expected revenues of $629.35 million for the quarter.

The company updated its 2019 non-GAAP operating expense guidance to a range of $1.285 billion to $1.295 billion.

