Nasdaq Q3 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates, But Revenues Miss

October 24, 2024 — 08:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported Thursday that net income attributable to Nasdaq for the third quarter was $306 million or $0.53 per share, compared to $294 million or $0.60 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.74 per share, compared to $0.71 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues, less transaction-based expenses, for the quarter increased 22 percent to $1.15 billion from last year's $940 million. It grew 26 percent organically. Analysts expected revenues of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

