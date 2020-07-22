Markets
Nasdaq Q2 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenue Up 12% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) reported second quarter non-GAAP net income per share of $1.54 compared to $1.22, a year ago. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.44, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net revenues were $699 million, an increase of 12% from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $681.97 million for the quarter.

At June 30, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $711 million and total debt of $3.48 billion, resulting in net debt of $2.77 billion.

