Nasdaq Q2 Profit Tops Estimates; Organic Net Revenues Up 4%

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) reported second-quarter adjusted profit of $0.71 per share compared to $0.69, prior year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.66, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net profit was $267 million or $0.54 per share compared to $307 million or $0.62 per share, prior year. Revenue was $1.43 billion compared to $1.55 billion, a year ago. Revenues less transaction-based expenses was $925 million compared to $893 million. Analysts on average had estimated $914.85 million in revenue. Net revenues reflected 4% positive impact from organic growth.

The Board of Nasdaq has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

