Nasdaq Pushes the Potential of Carbon Markets at COP28

Carbon markets are evolving into an important pathway to help companies compensate their residual carbon emissions and reach their net-zero goals. During these climate journeys, some companies may not be able to eliminate all their emissions. This is when Carbon Dioxide Removals (CDRs) are a necessary complementary tool. After having reduced operational carbon emissions as much as possible, corporates can use carbon removals as an added avenue to reach net-zero as they look to reduce their residual footprints.

According to research by Morgan Stanley, the voluntary carbon market (VCM) is expected to grow from $2 billion in 2020 to around $250 billion by 2050. At this year’s Conference of Parties (COP28), Nasdaq hosted critical discussions around financing the green transition and advancing the next evolution within carbon markets. Our thought leaders and industry experts gathered professionals from across the globe to pinpoint key factors needed to finance and scale carbon markets and to help corporates navigate pathways to net zero.

As a technology company with innovation in our DNA, Nasdaq is constantly working to reimagine the global financial markets. Meanwhile, our role as an exchange is to create transparent markets to allocate capital in the most efficient way possible, and support corporates in their effort to decarbonize through different tools and services. In both roles, we've seen the recent evolution of how the markets and companies approach climate change, and we are dedicated to supporting the transition to a more sustainable world.

The Role of Exchanges in Solving the Climate Crisis

At an exclusive event at COP28, Nasdaq thought leaders discussed the role of exchanges and VCMs in helping the industry move to net zero. The discussions centered around challenges in carbon markets, measures of success in achieving decarbonization and how carbon credit trading can be used as a tool for net-zero.

Participants heard Riham El Gizy, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co. (RVCMC), a powerful VCM in the Global South, that inspired more traditional exchanges and venues to explore how they can trade carbon, and the importance of carbon markets in the capital markets ecosystem.

Nasdaq also shared recent survey results in partnership with the ValueExchange, including interviews from over 135 organizations globally on their carbon strategy. The results outlined where carbon markets need to improve to enable wider adoption:

50% of corporates want to focus on investor education ahead of market structure issues

66% of firms see registries as the core enablers for market change.

93% of firms also stated their confidence that issues will be addressed within 2 years. In fact, Nasdaq is already tackling some of these issues in accelerating the adoption of carbon markets. The event ended with an announcement of the next step in Nasdaq’s partnership with Puro.earth.

To support the development and institutionalization of a global carbon market, Nasdaq recently launched pioneering new technology that securely digitizes the issuance, settlement and custody of carbon credits. This new technology will be provided to market infrastructures, registry platforms and other service providers globally. We believe it will help ease concerns over carbon markets as we and our partners move to continue adoption globally.

The Evolution of Article 6 and Scaling Carbon Markets

During our carbon markets panels, moderator Anna Lerner Nesbit, CEO of the Climate Collective, began by highlighting data that shows companies that engage with carbon markets are also actively reducing their footprint. According to Nesbit, “Research released earlier this fall concluded that businesses purchasing voluntary carbon credits are morelikely to report lower gross emissions year on year and invest more in emissions reductions internally than companies not engaged in voluntary carbon markets.”

In fact, companies engaging in these markets are reducing their own emissions more quickly than their peers and are 1.8 times more likely to decarbonize year over year.

Article 6 of the Paris Climate Agreement allows countries to cooperate in meeting their individual climate targets. One example of this involves using the carbon markets to allow some countries to sell their carbon credits to others, in turn raising capital for the country selling credits and aiding other countries who are lagging in emissions reduction, to help meet their targets.

The importance of carbon markets in reaching net zero was shared by all the panelists, especially in helping funnel money into the Global South, where many climate projects take place. Without a standard price on carbon, markets play a key role in buying and trading carbon, helping it trade across borders with integrity and transparency.

Nasdaq’s Head of ESG Solutions for our European Markets, Tomas Thyblad, sees enthusiasm for sustainability among corporates and believes growing durable carbon removal markets are important to supplement other emissions reduction efforts.

“We think it's an important instrument. It is a way to channel and allocate private capital which is needed to reach climate change efforts,” said Thyblad.

The panel’s main focus was improving the integrity of the carbon markets. Discussing methods to avoid double counting of credits and ensuring credits issued by one country meet the criteria of another. Panelists also discussed the link between Article 6 and the VCM, where clarification, especially for permanent carbon removals, is needed to support the necessary growth in removal capacity. Panelists agreed SBTi and VCMI will be key stakeholders to provide such clarification going forward.

The entire panel agreed that while carbon credits need to be scaled, they should not replace active emissions reduction efforts by countries and companies.

Michelle Patron, Senior Director of Environmental Sustainability Policy at Microsoft (MSFT), explained how Microsoft is pioneering the carbon removal market to kickstart the industry and attract its peers to engage with them as well.

In 2020, Microsoft pledged to not only reach net zero, but net-negative emissions by 2030, and to remove all the carbon it has emitted from its inception by 2050.

The company’s pledge and subsequent work has been instrumental in improving the transparency and integrity of these markets, releasing criteria on how carbon credits should be evaluated, how they choose which projects to invest in and other ways to create a safe and trusted global market.

“We've set pretty clear criteria to be able to evaluate and screen these projects on additionality, on permanence, and on equity so that we're able to really help build this market,” said Patron.

Financing the Scale of Carbon Removals

In addition to improving integrity, there is a need to expand financing and scale of carbon markets, specifically around carbon removal technologies. The panel discussed how to bring these removal projects out of their infancy and into a global market.

Diana Maranga, Business Development and Policy Lead at Octavia Carbon, emphasized the need for capital to grow the carbon removal industry to reach its full potential. As the global south’s first direct air capture company, Maranga sees investment needs to grow her company and the decarbonization industry in the region.

Panelists echoed Maranga. Across the board, participants desired an acceleration of capital raise to increase participation within the carbon markets. Panelists also questioned how to bring down cost of production of carbon technologies to increase their adoption.

Pattabi Seshadri, Executive Committee Member and Global Leader of the Energy Practice at Boston Consulting Group, brought up the importance of developing a forward market for carbon to ensure its future uptake, “Our view is by 2030, for around $200 a ton, you know, this market could be $30 billion. This is why it’s important to encourage that forward market to develop so that I can start pricing in the 10th and the 20th unit.”

Hans Beyer, Chief Sustainability Officer at SEB, also believes the world is close to a forward market,”I think that we're close to be able to build a forward market. I think that a certain amount of standardization is really necessary, and that the VCMI vision was a good start.”

Meanwhile, Carolyn Weinberg, Chief Product Innovation Officer and Co-Head of the Global Product Group at Blackrock, discussed diversifying the buyer base to bring more liquidity and integrity to carbon markets. Beyond corporates, engaging global banks and municipalities to trade removal credits increases participation across industries and consequently increases both liquidity in the markets, by increasing the number of credits bought and sold, and the integrity of the markets, through their adoption and trust by major institutions.

Navigating Net-Zero

As a technology company dedicated to helping corporates navigate their climate journey, Nasdaq held a panel with corporates on their own net-zero journeys as well as their hopes and concerns with upcoming regulation from the E.U.

Jonas Otterheim, Head of Climate Action at Volvo Cars (VLVO), emphasized the importance of changing to meet new demand. This is why completely abandoning the combustion engine.

Luca De Lorenzo, Senior Director, Head of Sustainability and Mandate at Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) praised the plan by Volvo to go fully electric but emphasized that for some industries, the technologies for decarbonization have not yet been invented. Having the pathway toward net-zero is helpful for banks and other lenders to get on board with ambitious climate proposals to lend this type of capital.

Meanwhile, the next steps for corporates who have found a pathway to net-zero seems to be helping decarbonize the companies that make up their supply chain.

Henrik Tegner, Head of Sustainability & Development at AFRY, supports a cyclical structure to solve these technological challenges. He used the example of airlines as an important means of travel for his company,

“I fundamentally believe that, in the long run, we will need to travel...therefore, we work on a number of sustainable aviation fuel projects together with our clients. So, it becomes a little bit circular...Maybe you can support some other parts of the value chain in reaching the solution,” he said.

The Future of Markets in a Low Carbon Economy

Nasdaq is proud to have participated in this global gathering to act towards the world's collective climate goals. As COP28 ends, we continue to modernize markets worldwide, increase the integrity and liquidity of carbon markets and removal platforms and aid corporates in their climate journey.