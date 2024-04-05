Nasdaq Purpose Champion: Obha Osman on Creating and Living a Life of Purpose

At Nasdaq, our purpose is to advance economic progress for all. We power stronger economies, create more equitable opportunities, and contribute to a more sustainable world to help our communities, clients, employees, and people of all backgrounds reach their full potential.

Annually, Nasdaq recognizes employees who go above and beyond and demonstrate an exemplary commitment to service with the “Purpose Champion” award. Obha Osman, Business Analyst Senior Specialist was recently nominated as a Nasdaq Purpose Champion and sat down with us to share how she integrates Purpose into her day-to-day.

Please tell us about your role at Nasdaq and what it entails.

I work within the Index unit of Investment as a Business Analyst Senior Specialist. I’m currently supporting a Product Lead with Index Transformation – a typical day for a BA involves research, testing, assessing what and how we’re doing organizationally, documentation, analysis, collaboration, and of course process improvement!

What’s your definition of Purpose?

Purpose has a different meaning for everyone but for me, it means intentionality outside of self– I believe my purpose is to advocate and help others.

Can you talk to us about your community involvement? What purpose-driven efforts are you passionate about?

I am a HUGE proponent of civic engagement and participation – your vote is your voice – however you vote, and so a lot of my advocacy revolves around that…I’m a member of a non-profit organization that supports, educates, and encourages women to run for public office. Maybe one day, I’ll run myself!

Do you have a favorite volunteer experience you’ve had with or outside of Nasdaq ?

My Favorite volunteer experience with Nasdaq was the book notecard experience for Everybody Wins DC! The ability to write well wishes to children who’d receive the books was an easy lift and a great way to brighten someone’s day. On top of that, the diversity represented in those books was pleasantly surprising – there are many more children’s books with representation that weren’t available a few years ago. Representation matters and for children to be able to immerse themselves into stories with characters who look like them, who reflect them, it’s just powerful. My favorite experience volunteering outside of Nasdaq has been in nursing homes – I’ve been volunteering as an activity leader in nursing homes since I was a girl scout (elementary school)…the enjoyment you bring to others by taking time to interact with them and listen to

What employee networks are you a part of? How do the initiatives you’re involved in help advance economic progress for all?

I’m currently a co-lead of our Global Link of Black Employees (GLOBE), a member of the Green Team, Parents & Caregivers Network (PCN), Veterans at Nasdaq, The Nasdaq Accessibility Network (NAN), Women in Nasdaq (WIN), and New2Nasdaq. I recently joined the Nasdaq Administrative Professionals’ Network too. I think from where I sit, being part of a URM, you’re keenly aware of inequities faced and so what drives me is to make sure we bring programming, attention, and partnership to diverse audiences, so no one goes it alone. Create the world you want to live in; if I want to see equity and economic progress for the communities I represent, then I too must be an ally to those communities I’m not a part of.