Nasdaq Purpose Champion: Savan Hossein on Empathy, Mentorship, and Making a Positive Impact

In celebration of Nasdaq's Impact Month, which honors both Financial Literacy Awareness Month and Global Volunteer Month, we are spotlighting Savan Hossein, Executive Assistant. Savan was recently nominated as a Nasdaq Purpose Champion, an award recognizing employees who go above and beyond and demonstrate an exemplary commitment to service. She sat down with us to share how she integrates Purpose into her day-to-day.

As a Purpose Champion, you exemplify leadership in community service. What drives your passion for giving back?

Being a Purpose Champion is a profound honor that aligns deeply with my personal and professional values. My key motivation is the desire to create a positive impact on the lives of others that stems from a deep empathy to the struggles and challenges that others face. I am profoundly grateful for the opportunities and privileges I have been afforded in my life and I want to pay it forward to anyone that is not as privileged.



Can you tell us about your favorite volunteer experience you’ve had at and outside Nasdaq?

My number one volunteering experience has been mentoring young adults that had recently immigrated to Sweden to prepare them for the job market. Anything from helping them to create CV’s to going through how an interview process can look like and do a mock interview.



What’s your definition of Purpose?

The definition of purpose is very different for everyone depending on many variables, like family, culture, background and society. My purpose is to help the less fortunate in whatever shape or form that may be, anything from monetary donations where I can’t actively/physically support to secure space to grow and thrive. I think that comes from my childhood that was turbulent and always in a fight or flight state of mind.



What are the keys to sharing and cultivating that Purpose with others?

I would say the main key is to inspire others by not only sharing the different ways they can contribute but also by showing/sharing the power of giving back and the immediate impact it has on an individual or community.



Any advice for people looking to give back their community? Tips on balancing that with work, family, and friends?

I understand that in a society where we are expected to always perform exceptionally in all areas of our lives, may it be professionally, being the best parent, sibling, friend, child etc. it might seem impossible to find those extra hours or energy to give back. From my experience it is not the number of hours or days a year you dedicate to giving back it is about starting somewhere, anywhere that is close to your heart and values. To make it easier and more part of your life, include your family and friends in your giving back activities by making it another way to hang out instead of other types of activities you usually have with your family and friends.