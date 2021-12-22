Nasdaq Purpose Champion: Nina Clarke on how Servant Leadership Shapes Purpose

At Nasdaq, our purpose is to champion inclusive growth and prosperity. We power stronger economies, create more equitable opportunities, and contribute to a more sustainable world to help our communities, clients, employees and people of all backgrounds reach their full potential. This year, we celebrated our inaugural Purpose Week, in which we highlighted those in our communities who are putting Purpose Into Action.

We spoke with Nasdaq Purpose Champion Nina Clarke, HR Talent Management Specialist, about her service and what purpose means to her.

Please tell us about your role at Nasdaq and what it entails.

I couldn’t be more excited to be stepping into a new role in the new year designing equitable leadership development opportunities for all employees while expanding our organizational pipeline of high-performing leaders. I spent the last two years on the Leadership & Career Development team implementing various learning, training, and mentoring programs to help Nasdaq’s employees develop their skills, capabilities, and knowledge needed to grow their careers. Additionally, because of Nasdaq’s commitment to creating a culture of inclusion and equity across the organization, I was able to design an Emerging Leaders Program for rising black leaders aimed to support their professional development.

How were you first introduced to Nasdaq’s philanthropic efforts?

What’s great about Nasdaq is that it’s a large company, which allows us to have a global footprint, but we are not too big for the company not to feel like a family. I was initially asked to become involved with our Black Employee Network, and I couldn’t hide behind tens of thousands of employees. I raised my hand to lead the professional development pillar and jumped in, which has been one of my greatest decisions.

What are some of the volunteer opportunities you’ve participated in with and outside Nasdaq?

At Nasdaq, I have helped develop high school students’ interview skills, cleaned up a school in New York and sat on panels to discuss careers in HR. Outside of Nasdaq, I am a volunteer softball and soccer coach for middle school children.

When you think of the word “purpose,” what does it mean to you?

Purpose is the North Star that guides an unwavering drive towards making an impact. My purpose has always been aligned to helping others reach their fullest potential, speak and act when observing injustices and inequities, and have a servant leadership approach in the communities in which I can personally affect change.

What is your advice for people looking to volunteer virtually?

Find or create an opportunity where you can use your gifts. There is someone in the world that needs you.

What motivates you to volunteer and pay it forward?

Change must start with me. I cannot sit back knowing there is a need or a gap that I can fill. As a human race, we all have a social responsibility to pay it forward.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.