At Nasdaq, our purpose is to champion inclusive growth and prosperity. We power stronger economies, create more equitable opportunities, and contribute to a more sustainable world to help our communities, clients, employees and people of all backgrounds reach their full potential. This year, we celebrated our first Inaugural Purpose Week, in which we highlighted those in our communities who are putting Purpose Into Action.

We spoke with Nasdaq Purpose Champion Fabakary Sanneh, an Analyst within the Trading Surveillance team in Stockholm, about his service and what purpose means to him.

Please tell us about your role at Nasdaq and what it entails.

I’m working as an Analyst within the European Member and Trading Surveillance team in Stockholm. Our group’s responsibility involves keeping the markets fair and efficient by enforcing exchange rules and regulations and referring suspected market abuse to the Swedish FSA.

How were you first introduced to Nasdaq’s philanthropic efforts?

I was introduced to the opportunity to engage within the company’s purpose initiative when I started my full-time position at Nasdaq in 2018 after spending two years at the company as a part-time worker while I was studying at university. My closest manager offered an opportunity to present at the office for high school kids from socially vulnerable areas about my journey and the work we do within Surveillance. I said yes to the opportunity, as this was an area that I had discussed with some colleagues about engaging and trying to interact with our next generation of adults to inspire them to dream big, break barriers and reach their full potential and expand knowledge of financial literacy.

What are some of the volunteer opportunities you’ve participated in with and outside Nasdaq?

In Sweden, we have arranged physical and digital study visits with kids between 14-17 years of age in collaboration with partners where we have presented our journeys from pre-school to Nasdaq. Furthermore, we have talked about the role of an exchange and basic financial literacy to give them a base foundation to build on in terms of savings and investments. Outside of Nasdaq, I’ve been engaged in voluntary work since I was young in my home neighborhood, Östberga, in the southern part of Stockholm. Lately, one of several projects by the Organization “Vi tar Plats Östberga” initiative has assisted kids with their homework.

When you think of the word “purpose,” what does it mean to you?

For me, purpose is to have a direction/goals in life that provides meaning and significance, whereas a person believes that one’s life has value and is of importance. When purpose is achieved, and people realize their full potential – then we do witness remarkable things.

What is your advice for people looking to volunteer, especially in a virtual environment?

Just do it! The interaction and the feeling to contribute are worthwhile. In our case, it provided advice and experiences which are of great use for the kids and give oneself a great boost. The feedback has been overwhelmingly great.

What motivates you to volunteer and pay it forward?

What motivates me is knowing that I have received so much help from adult role models during the years, and I know how much it has positively affected me. My motivation is to give back and hopefully encourage and motivate others that if they can dream it – they can do it!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.