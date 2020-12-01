Nasdaq Proposes Listing Rules To Increase Representation Of Women, LGBTQ+ Community On Boards

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq (NDAQ) filed a proposal with the SEC to adopt new listing rules related to board diversity and disclosure. The rules would require most Nasdaq-listed companies to have, or explain why they do not have, at least two diverse directors, including one who self-identifies as female and one who self-identifies as either an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ+.

Nasdaq will also introduce a partnership with Equilar to help Nasdaq-listed companies with board composition planning challenges.?Through the Equilar BoardEdge platform, the partnership will enable Nasdaq-listed companies that have not yet met the proposed diversity objectives to access a larger community of diverse, board-ready candidates.

