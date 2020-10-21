Nasdaq Promotes Ann Dennison To Succeed Michael Ptasznik As CFO - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Nasdaq, inc. (NDAQ) announced Wednesday that Michael Ptasznik has decided to retire from his position as Chief Financial Officer effective February 28, 2021. Ptasznik will be succeeded by Ann Dennison, Nasdaq's Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Dennison will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021.

Dennison has been with Nasdaq for five years and has more than 20 years of experience in financial reporting and analysis. Prior to joining Nasdaq, Dennison worked at Goldman Sachs as Managing Director, Head of Financial Reporting.

Ptasznik, who joined Nasdaq in 2016, played an important role in a number of the company's strategic and financial business initiatives during his tenure. His retirement follows a successful 30-year career in the accounting and financial services profession.

Prior to joining Nasdaq, Michael served at TMX Group for two decades, most recently as Chief Financial Officer.

