Nasdaq profit rises 4% on non-trading business strength

Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. exchange operator Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O reported a near 4% rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by strength in its non-trading businesses.

Revenue from information services, Nasdaq's biggest non-trading business, rose 3.7% to $194 million.

Market technology unit's revenue jumped nearly 29% to $98 million.

Nasdaq's adjusted net income rose $215 million, or $1.29 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $207 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier. nGNX39CsXq

Revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose marginally to $646 million.

