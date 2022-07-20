US Markets
NDAQ

Nasdaq profit drops 10% as expenses rise

Contributors
Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
John McCrank Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Nasdaq Inc posted a 10% drop in second-quarter profit on Wednesday hit by expenses, even as revenue saw an uptick as traders turned to investment-related products to beat market volatility.

July 20 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O posted a 10% drop in second-quarter profit on Wednesday hit by expenses, even as revenue saw an uptick as traders turned to investment-related products to beat market volatility.

The transatlantic exchange operator reported a 2.3% increase in total operating expenses, in line with other financial companies that have felt inflationary pressures, reflecting costs tied to higher compensation and benefits for employees.

The company's Nasdaq stock market hosted 38 IPOs in the reported quarter, compared with 135 stock market flotations a year earlier.

In the second quarter, there were 305 initial public offerings globally, raising $40.6 billion, down 65% from last year, according to data from EY, as the U.S. IPO market saw volumes shrink to a fraction of last year.

Net revenue, however, rose 6% to $893 million, primarily driven by a 10% growth in the company's solutions segment, which also houses anti-financial crime technology and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) advisory products.

Under Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman, the stock exchange operator has looked to increasingly diversify its offerings and reposition itself as a leading financial technology company with an expanding footprint in the software sector, offering analytics, data and cloud services.

Last month, Nasdaq also said it planned to acquire ESG software provider Metrio for an undisclosed amount.

Nasdaq reported net income of $307 million, or $1.85 a share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared to $341 million, or $2.05 a share, a year ago.

Earlier this month, Nasdaq was also among large exchange groups that won a ruling against the Securities and Exchange Commission when a U.S. appeals court struck down the regulator's order that would have allowed some financial firms to have a say in how essential stock market data is priced and disseminated.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru and John McCrank in New York; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NDAQ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular