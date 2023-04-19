News & Insights

US Markets
NDAQ

Nasdaq profit beats expectations, helped by anti-financial crime unit

Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

April 19, 2023 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by John McCrank and Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Adds financial details, CEO quote from conference call

April 19 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.Oon Wednesday reported first-quarter profits thatbeat Wall Street estimates as demand for its anti-financial crime software helped mitigate a hit to the exchange operator's indexing business and a slump in initial public offerings.

Nasdaq expanded its regulatory technology footprint with its recent $2.75 billion Verafin acquisition and has made the business a key pillar of its corporate structure, which last quarter was split into three divisions - anti-financial crime (AFC), market platforms and capital access platforms.

The exchange operator, which already has around 2,500 banks and credit unions using its AFC cloud-based platform to help detect, investigate, and report money laundering and financial fraud, said it signed up its first big Tier 1 bank, which holds over $1 trillion in assets, in April.

"Getting to that first Tier 1 win has been a very important milestone for us because now that we can prove ourselves there, it will make it easier for other banks to say, 'Okay, I'm not taking a risk here, I'm actually taking a proven solution,'" Nasdaq Chief Executive Adena Friedman said on an analysts' call.

Revenue from the AFC unit jumped nearly 17% from a year earlier to $84 million.

Net trading services revenues rose 1% to $267 million as rising interest rates, persistently high inflation and the banking crisis boosted volatility and trading levels.

Revenue from Nasdaq's indexes, which are widely referenced by exchange-traded products and provide the company with licensing fees, slumped 9.8% to $110 million.

Excluding one-time items, Nasdaq earned 69 cents per share, three cents above analysts' mean estimate, according to Refinitiv data.

Nasdaq's main exchange hosted 40 IPOs in the quarter, versus 70 a year earlier, as market volatility kept private companies on the sidelines.

Net revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 2% to $914 million.

IPOs on Nasdaq Exchange plunged on market turmoilhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3orkK8V

(Reporting by John McCrank in New York and Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Deepa Babington)

((john.mccrank@thomsonreuters.com Twitter @jmccrank; 1 646 223-6643; Reuters Messaging: john.mccrank.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NDAQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.