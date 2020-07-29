Nasdaq Private Market’s Response to the U.S. DoL's Information Letter on Private Equity Investments

On June 3, 2020, The U.S. Department of Labor issued an Information Letter under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) concerning private equity investments as a component of a professionally managed asset allocation fund offered as an investment option for participants in defined contribution plans.[i] With this ruling, Private Equity investments can now be offered to U.S. retirement plans as part of diversified investment funds. To read the full letter, please click here.

Bob Rice, former ERISA lawyer and Global Ambassador for Nasdaq Private Market, discussed the importance of the announcement with Head of Private Funds, Athena Ole. In this Q&A, Bob and Athena offer insight into the broader PE landscape, and provide a solution to some of the issues that surface from the letter.

1. What are some initial reactions from the letter and what does it mean for PE investments?

“First, that the DOL (Department of Labor) is focused on net-of-fees returns and the diversification benefits these investments provide, so is OK with the fact that these investments often come with higher gross fee levels than more traditional securities. That removes a huge practical hurdle that plan sponsors had faced. Secondly, though, the letter emphasizes that, even inside target date funds, the plan fiduciaries must ensure that such investments have adequate liquidity for the plan’s needs. Of course, Auction Funds do provide that liquidity and are also fully ERISA and DC plan “eligible”, so they’re an ideal way to structure these investments for DC plans. So now that the DOL has confirmed that “net of fees” performance and diversification are the key metrics for fiduciaries to consider, the opportunity to improve retirement outcomes for DC plan participants via Auction Funds is both current and enormous.”

2. The letter supposes the PE investments would typically go into a Target Date Fund inside plan, how does this affect the investment?

“People might think that traditional private equity can live inside a TD fund, because daily liquidity needs of the plan can be managed from other liquid investments in that fund, but that’s unlikely to be sufficient for extraordinary events like spinoffs and plan design changes. Alternatively, one could deal with this issue by holding a lot of extra cash inside the private equity sleeve of the TD fund, but that would create significant cash drag issues (as you see in classic PE-focused interval funds), and complicate both allocation and glide path calculations. As a result, internally funded liquidity mechanisms for the PE sleeve of a TD plan are unlikely to be the best choice. “

3. So what liquidity mechanism would work?

“Auction Funds solve this problem because they use monthly, market-based external funding for liquidity. The dynamics of the auction are designed to provide true market pricing, and the funds also have backstop NAV-based tender provisions if fiduciaries are unsatisfied by that auction price. In addition, Auction Funds inherently avoid the prohibited transaction, UBI, and “plan asset” problems that DC plan sponsors must navigate when making an allocation to private equity and related strategies.”

4. Could plan sponsors invest directly into private equity partnerships?

“That’s unrealistic for a host of reasons. Even if they have the expertise to evaluate and access top funds, it would be nearly impossible for plan sponsors to assemble the kind of diversified portfolios they’ll want from scratch, while also managing the capital calls, providing for the plan’s liquidity needs as discussed above, and avoiding all the standard ERISA problems, like prohibited transaction, UBI, and plan asset issues. Some sort of prepackaged solution will be needed.”

