Nasdaq Private Market on Pace for Record Fourth Quarter, Anticipates Robust Pipeline for 2021

Nasdaq Private Market anticipates its strongest fourth quarter on record, driven by a surge in private company-sponsored liquidity programs, as the capital markets rebounded strongly in the second half of the year after the initial disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

NPM currently has a pipeline of more than 45 private company-sponsored liquidity programs in the fourth quarter, representing a 70% increase compared to the same period a year ago, and is expected to outpace last year’s annual total of 87 transactions.

“We have experienced incredible demand from private companies for liquidity coming out of the initial Q2 slowdowns from the pandemic, especially through the second half of the year,” said Eric Folkemer, Head of Nasdaq Private Market. “There continues to be tremendous momentum in the private market, which has boosted company and investor optimism and participation in the strong pipeline of IPOs we’ve seen year-to-date. We are very bullish on the remainder of the year, and we believe that will continue into 2021.”

Late-Stage Companies Leveraging the Auction Process Prior to an IPO

As private market activity regained momentum during the second half of 2020, NPM has seen a growing trend of late-stage companies, particularly those looking to tap the public markets within a year or two, utilizing NPM’s auction process ahead of an IPO. This shift underscores that private companies are recognizing the benefits of running an auction format that maximizes shareholder value through a competitive price discovery mechanism and diversify their institutional investor base.

Furthermore, the rise of direct listings could have an effect on the private markets. As more companies consider a direct listing instead of a traditional IPO, a critical consideration is to offer active secondary market shares to create market activity and provide multiple benchmarks for advisors to set the listing price. Prior to a direct listing, companies are working with Nasdaq Private Market to ensure a cohesive and active secondary market for all stakeholders and employees. Through NPM’s Continuous Market platform, operational complexities are streamlined to create a centralized and transparent process for the company and their investors.

Listing on an exchange remains the long-term capital solution for most private companies as the public markets offer a larger capital pool. While the costs and reporting requirements can make the prospect of an IPO daunting, with the emergence of a viable secondary private market, a company’s decision to go public can now be a matter of timing rather than liquidity, ultimately leading to a more stable public market.

The Future of the Private Secondary Market

While the pandemic may have slowed the private market activity earlier this year, momentum rebounded and looks to continue into 2021. NPM is actively building up its transaction pipeline, which already consists of at least several dozen liquidity offerings slated for next year.

As private companies continue to stay private, NPM enables new possibilities through its technology and experience in operating secondary markets across the entire lifecycle from early growth to public companies. NPM believes the private secondary market will only continue to develop, providing more opportunities for private companies to access liquidity while continuing to drive growth outside of the public market.

