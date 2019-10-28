Nasdaq Private Market at the 2019 Intel Capital Global Summit

Nasdaq Private Market attended this year’s Intel Global Capital Summit, where we connected with founders and influencers at leading private companies seeking to discover the latest technology trends, gain valuable business insights, and network to move their businesses forward.

Tim Monahan, Managing Director of Private Company Secondaries at NPM, was interviewed by Nasdaq’s Head of Social Media Anna Gonzalez, and shared how Nasdaq Private Market helps private companies manage and execute secondary liquidity transactions using our innovative private transaction technology platform.

Watch the interview here.

