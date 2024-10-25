News & Insights

Nasdaq price target raised to $87 from $84 at Barclays

October 25, 2024 — 06:42 am EDT

Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish raised the firm’s price target on Nasdaq (NDAQ) to $87 from $84 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were solid, and beyond a few timing-related push-outs of revenues, Nasdaq is continuing to execute on a number of its key strategic priorities, and 2025 appears to be shaping up nicely, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

