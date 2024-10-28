Nasdaq price target lowered to $80 from $81 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Nasdaq (NDAQ) to $80 from $81 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm remains constructive on management’s execution toward more recurring/SaaS based business model, building IPO pipeline, and ongoing capital return.
