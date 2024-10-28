Nasdaq price target lowered to $80 from $81 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Nasdaq (NDAQ) to $80 from $81 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm remains constructive on management’s execution toward more recurring/SaaS based business model, building IPO pipeline, and ongoing capital return.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NDAQ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.