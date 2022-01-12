Nasdaq Partners with TRIBE Freedom Foundation, Expanding Anti-Financial Crime Efforts

As part of our ongoing efforts to combat financial crime globally, Nasdaq has partnered with U.K.-based charity TRIBE Freedom Foundation, a community focused on fighting human trafficking and modern slavery. Through the partnership, Nasdaq will support TRIBE in the creation of the TRIBE Survivor Financial Empowerment Programme, a collaboration between financial institutions and survivor-support organizations to promote economic empowerment for survivors and establish a centralized portal for educational financial literacy materials, practical tools and best-practice guidance on supporting long-term survivor financial well-being.

“TRIBE Freedom Foundation and our community have been on a mission to end modern slavery since 2013. One of our key objectives is to provide long-term support for survivors of modern slavery,” said Tom Stancliffe, co-founder and managing director at the TRIBE Freedom Foundation. “This exciting partnership with Nasdaq enables us to promote financial empowerment for survivors across the financial sector, providing vital tools that will help change lives. Financial independence is a crucial step in every survivor’s recovery, empowering them to flourish and rebuild their lives.”

The TRIBE Survivor Financial Empowerment Programme builds upon TRIBE’s previous work with the U.K. Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner and existing financial inclusion initiatives and programs to facilitate access to survivor bank accounts, such as the Finance Against Slavery and Trafficking (FAST) initiative. It also supports Nasdaq’s Purpose of championing inclusive growth and prosperity by equipping survivors with the financial knowledge to empower them to build a prosperous future and participate in an ecosystem that promotes and sustains their growth.

“[TRIBE’s] values and goals of combatting human trafficking and modern slavery align with Nasdaq’s ambitions to safeguard the capital markets and detect illicit proceeds from crimes related to human trafficking. This partnership with TRIBE Freedom Foundation leverages our combined capabilities and networks to create a long-lasting impact for survivors,” said Darren Innes, head of AML Products at Nasdaq.

Nasdaq has been intensely focused on expanding its anti-financial crime solutions, completing its acquisition of Verafin, an industry pioneer in anti-financial crime management solutions, in 2021. Verafin provides a cloud-based, secure software platform for Fraud Detection and Management, BSA/AML Compliance and Management, High-Risk Customer Management and Information Sharing that is leveraged by more than 2,000 banks and credit unions.

“Through our partnership with TRIBE, our ambition is to leverage our extensive network and expertise in anti-financial-crime to educate the industry and its employees on the wide-spread existence of financial crime, while establishing support for communities working to help survivors gain freedom and financial independence,” said Valerie Bannert-Thurner, senior vice president and head of Anti-Financial-Crime Technology at Nasdaq.