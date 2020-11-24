Nasdaq Partners with Risk.net to Assess Risk Management Among Market Participants

In a collaborative report, Nasdaq and Risk.net surveyed and assessed market participants’ efficiency in managing market risk, margin and collateral amid increased volatility and the transition to new central counterparty risk methodologies. This report sheds light on how regulatory demands and the impacts of COVID-19 have forced clearers to be more precise in their margin processing, adaptable in their simulations, meet steeper collateral requirements, and adjust to an increasing frequency with calls for collateral which are made intraday.

Outdated legacy infrastructure has hindered many firms, particularly with the move from SPAN based margin methodologies towards VaR based margin methodologies rapidly approaching. Despite the need for increased functionality for Initial Margin and collateral management, this report demonstrates that a significant segment of the industry is still in the early stages of adjusting to increased regulatory demands.

Clearing Brokers have seen a large increase in funding obligations during 2020. Overfunding these requirements come at a significant cost to return on equity, measured to the tune of 5-10% annualized. The cost of hesitating to update your risk management platform to provide real-time visibility of margin requirements could prove insurmountable – making it crucial to re-assess your IM and collateral management strategy over the next decade.