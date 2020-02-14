Nasdaq options exchanges revoke self-help against NYSE Arca

Updates with revocation of self-help

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Options exchanges run by Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.Oresumed normal processing of trades from NYSE Arca on Friday after having declared "self-help" alerts against the exchange.

A "self-help" alert is a notification issued by a trading exchange when another exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and orders are routed through alternate venues.

The "self-help" alerts, which began shortly before 10:00 am EST (1500 GMT), were revoked roughly 40 minutes later, reflecting a resolution of the processing issue.

NYSE Arca, owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N, separately released an alert saying it was having issues with options quotes for Esperion Therapeutics Inc ESPR.O, Ford Motor Co F.N and Gladstone Capital Corp GLAD.O. Those issues have since been resolved, the exchange said in a later notification.

(Reporting by April Joyner and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; Reuters Messaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @aprjoy))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.