Nasdaq options exchanges declare self-help against NYSE Arca

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Options exchanges run by Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O declared "self-help" alerts against NYSE Arca on Friday, signaling problems processing trades from the NYSE exchange.

A "self-help" alert is a notification issued by a trading exchange when another exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and orders are routed through alternate venues.

NYSE Arca, owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N, separately released an alert saying it was having issues with options quotes for Esperion Therapeutics Inc ESPR.O, Ford Motor Co F.N and Gladstone Capital Corp GLAD.O.

