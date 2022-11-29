Nasdaq opens higher; Tesla leads gains in growth stocks

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday, as Tesla led gains among beaten-down growth shares, amid some hopes that public unrest in China could lead to a quicker easing of COVID-19 curbs by its government.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 1.7 points at the open to 33847.8. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 0.3 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 3964.19​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 10.5 points, or 0.10%, to 11060.018 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.