Nasdaq opens higher; Tesla leads gains in growth stocks

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 29, 2022 — 09:34 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday, as Tesla led gains among beaten-down growth shares, amid some hopes that public unrest in China could lead to a quicker easing of COVID-19 curbs by its government.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 1.7 points at the open to 33847.8. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 0.3 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 3964.19​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 10.5 points, or 0.10%, to 11060.018 at the opening bell.

