Nasdaq opens higher as tech selloff calms

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq rose at the open on Friday, shaking off a two-day decline in heavyweight technology stocks, while worries about rising coronavirus cases and a patchy economic recovery weighed on the S&P 500 and Dow.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 63.17 points, or 0.58%, to 10,973.45 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 37.11 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 27,864.87, while the S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by just 0.37 points, or flat, at 3,357.38.

