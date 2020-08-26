US Markets
Nasdaq opens higher after Salesforce, HP Enterprise results

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday after upbeat business updates from Salesforce and HP Enterprise, while the S&P 500 started on a more subdued note after closing at a record high for three sessions in a row.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 50.15 points, or 0.44%, to 11,516.62 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 9.44 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 28,257.88, while the S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.35 points, or 0.18%, at 3,449.97.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

    Reuters

