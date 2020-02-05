Nasdaq opens at record high on private jobs data, virus treatment talks

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Wednesday following a strong monthly domestic private jobs data and on reports of treatments to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 241.10 points, or 0.84%, at the open to 29,048.73. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 27.32 points, or 0.83%, at 3,324.91. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 106.12 points, or 1.12%, to 9,574.10 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

