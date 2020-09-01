Nasdaq opens at record high ahead of U.S. factory surveys

US Markets
The tech-heavy Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Tuesday as Apple shares advanced and positive manufacturing sector surveys in China and Europe set the tone for upcoming U.S. factory activity data.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 75.51 points, or 0.64%, to 11,850.96 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 9.56 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 28,439.61 and the S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.13 points, or 0.20%, at 3,507.44.

