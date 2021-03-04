US Markets

Nasdaq on correction course, sinks 10% below record closing high

Stephen Culp Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The Nasdaq fell sharply on Thursday and is on track to confirm a correction, briefly showing a more than 10% decline from its record closing high on Feb. 12.

The tech-heavy index was off 2.47% in early afternoon trade.

A correction is confirmed when an index closes 10% or more lower than its record closing level.

