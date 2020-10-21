Nasdaq Notches Q3 Beats, Declares Dividend, and Names a New CFO

Wednesday has been a very busy day for Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ). The securities exchange operator spent its morning releasing its latest quarterly results, announcing a fresh dividend, and delivering news about a big change in its C-suite.

For the company's third quarter, net revenue came in at $715 million, a 13% improvement over the same period one year ago. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income also headed north, rising by nearly 21% to $256 million ($1.53 per share).

Image source: Getty Images.

Both headline figures exceeded the average analyst estimates, which were for just over $688 million on the top line, and $1.45 in adjusted per-share earnings.

Nasdaq attributed much of its growth to increased trading volume, particularly in U.S. stocks and options.

The company also declared its latest quarterly dividend. This is to be $0.49 per share, matching the previous two distributions. It will be paid on Dec. 18 to investors of record as of Dec. 4, and at the latest closing share price yields slightly under 1.5%. Nasdaq is a reliable dividend payer, consistently handing out a disbursement every quarter. Since mid-2012, its dividend has risen steadily from $0.13 per share to the present level.

Finally, the company is replacing its CFO. Following Michael Ptasznik's decision to retire from the position, Nasdaq named its current chief accounting officer and controller Ann Dennison to be his successor. Dennison will formally take up her new post on March 1, 2021. She has been with the company for five years; previously she was managing director, head of financial reporting at Goldman Sachs.

10 stocks we like better than Nasdaq

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nasdaq wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.