Nasdaq Notches 5-Day Win Streak

The Dow fell for another day, while the S&P scraped by, closing just above breakeven. At it's lowest mark the blue-chip index was down nearly 300 points, but did pare some losses by session close. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite outperformed, locking in a five-day win streak. The volatility seen in the market today was fueled by U.S. weekly jobless claims that came in higher than analysts expected. Fears of a second wave have also been mounting, as an increase of COVID-19 cases have surfaced in several parts of the country.

La-Z-Boy stock is takes a pre-earnings breather.

is takes a pre-earnings breather. Why bulls are charging toward CVS stock .

. Plus, KB Home preps for earnings; SPOT runs hot amid on podcast deals; and United States Steel stock suffers on share offering.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 26,080.10) was off 39.5 points, or 0.2% for the day. Procter & Gamble (PG) is today's winner, rising 1.2% to finish the day. Meanwhile, American Express (AXP) fell to the bottom, ending 1.7% lower.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,115.34) pulled together 1.9 point, or 0.06%, and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 9,943.05) added 32.5 points, or 0.3%.

Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 32.94) lost 0.5 point, or 1.6%, for the day.

5 Items on Our Radar Today

Oil Rises After OPEC Meeting

Oil prices rose slightly, after a meeting hosted by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) ushered investors to look toward holding producers accountable for complying to production cuts. As a result, July-dated crude tacked on 88 cents, or 2.3%, to settle at $38.84 per barrel.



Second-wave fears coupled with this week's jobs data sent the sent gold lower. Gold for August delivery fell $4.50, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,731.10 per ounce.



